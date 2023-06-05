Coinbase Global Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for COIN

In trading on Monday, shares of Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.30, changing hands as low as $55.81 per share. Coinbase Global Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COIN's low point in its 52 week range is $31.55 per share, with $116.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.70.

