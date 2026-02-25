Coinbase Global (BIT:1COIN) Price Target Decreased by 24.75% to 223.43

The average one-year price target for Coinbase Global (BIT:1COIN) has been revised to €223.43 / share. This is a decrease of 24.75% from the prior estimate of €296.90 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €104.44 to a high of €398.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.26% from the latest reported closing price of €133.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,783 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coinbase Global. This is an decrease of 296 owner(s) or 14.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1COIN is 0.49%, an increase of 10.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 160,526K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,459K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,306K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1COIN by 85.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,098K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,909K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COIN by 33.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,001K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company.

Paradigm Operations holds 4,262K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,128K shares , representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COIN by 4.91% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,033K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,900K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1COIN by 92.04% over the last quarter.

