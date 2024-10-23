Coinbase Glb's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Coinbase Glb. Our analysis of options history for Coinbase Glb (NASDAQ:COIN) revealed 62 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 24 were puts, with a value of $3,004,964, and 38 were calls, valued at $1,927,239.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $135.0 and $500.0 for Coinbase Glb, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Glb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Glb's whale activity within a strike price range from $135.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Glb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $20.25 $19.4 $19.4 $205.00 $727.5K 78 1.3K COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $20.45 $19.75 $19.7 $205.00 $338.8K 78 501 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.85 $7.6 $7.65 $180.00 $275.4K 3.6K 391 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $12.3 $12.2 $12.3 $190.00 $246.0K 1.1K 299 COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $20.25 $19.45 $19.45 $205.00 $243.1K 78 1.5K

About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Coinbase Glb, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Coinbase Glb With a volume of 4,662,799, the price of COIN is down -5.03% at $200.13. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Coinbase Glb

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $226.66666666666666.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $320. * In a cautious move, an analyst from B. Riley Securities downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $185. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Coinbase Glb with a target price of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Coinbase Glb, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.