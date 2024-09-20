Coinbase Glb Unusual Options Activity For September 20

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Coinbase Glb (NASDAQ:COIN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COIN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Coinbase Glb. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $669,860, and 21 are calls, amounting to $2,660,141.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $145.0 to $420.0 for Coinbase Glb during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Glb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Glb's whale trades within a strike price range from $145.0 to $420.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Glb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $71.9 $71.75 $71.75 $150.00 $358.7K 5.3K 209 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $72.85 $71.75 $71.75 $150.00 $358.7K 5.3K 114 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $72.9 $71.75 $71.75 $150.00 $358.7K 5.3K 64 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $71.9 $70.2 $71.75 $150.00 $258.3K 5.3K 295 COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $18.5 $18.25 $18.25 $160.00 $182.5K 1.3K 100

About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Present Market Standing of Coinbase Glb Currently trading with a volume of 3,642,568, the COIN's price is up by 1.81%, now at $171.29. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Coinbase Glb

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $169.0.

