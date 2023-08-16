News & Insights

Coinbase gets approval to allow crypto futures trading in US

August 16, 2023 — 06:34 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds shares, background on SEC lawsuit against Coinbase

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global <COIN.O> said on Wednesday it had secured regulatory approval to allow U.S. retail customers to trade crypto futures, sending shares of the exchange up 5% in premarket trading.

Crypto derivatives trading volumes in July totaled about $1.85 trillion, according to research firm CCData.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

