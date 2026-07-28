Coinbase Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN is expected to register an improvement in its bottom line but a decline in its top line when it reports second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.31 billion, indicating a 12.8% decrease from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s second-quarter earnings has moved south by 0.6% in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year decrease of 51.6%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Coinbase Global this time around. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), which increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case, as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: Coinbase Global has an Earnings ESP of -5.23%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of 14 cents is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Coinbase Global, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Coinbase Global, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Coinbase Global, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Coinbase Global carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Factors Likely to Shape Q2 Results of COIN

A weaker crypto market and declining prices are likely to have reduced trading activity in the second quarter of 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for trading volume is pegged at 161 million.



However, Coinbase’s expansion into international markets, growing derivatives and spot trading, and stronger integration of USD Coin (USDC) within the crypto ecosystem are likely to have supported its key revenue streams — trading fees and stablecoins.



Despite these positives, lower trading volumes and prices are expected to have pressured transaction activity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for transaction revenues stands at $640 million. Transaction expenses are projected to remain in the low-to-mid teens as a percentage of net revenues.



Meanwhile, subscription and services revenues are likely to have benefited from blockchain rewards, stablecoin income and growth in Coinbase One subscriptions. The company anticipates this segment to generate between $565 million and $645 million in the second quarter, supported by rising USDC market capitalization and average USDC held in Coinbase products. The consensus estimate is pinned at $601 million.



On the cost side, increased digital marketing efforts are expected to have driven sales and marketing expenses, projected between $200 million and $300 million. Additionally, investments in technology to enhance efficiency, along with disciplined cost management, are likely to have supported margin improvement.



Coinbase expects technology and development and general and administrative expenses to continue to be in the range of $820 to $870 million.

Stocks to Consider

Some insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this time around are:



Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. BAM has an Earnings ESP of +1.14% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 44 cents, indicating a year-over-year increase of 15.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BAM’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters and missed in one.



Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT has an Earnings ESP of +3.24% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.67, indicating a year-over-year increase of 9.1%.



VIRT’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



WisdomTree, Inc. WT has an Earnings ESP of +3.05% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 26 cents, indicating a year-over-year increase of 44.4%.



WT’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters and matched in one.

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Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.