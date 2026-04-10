Coinbase Gains AFSL, Strengthens Australia Expansion Push

Coinbase Global's COIN Australian unit, Coinbase Australia Pty Ltd, has received an Australian Financial Services Licence (“AFSL”). It can now offer crypto and equity perpetuals to Australians, followed by futures and options. This marks yet another endeavor in COIN’s international expansion strategy. Also, this marks its continuous efforts to be the industry’s premier “everything exchange.”



Australia's Corporations Amendment (Digital Assets Framework) Bill 2025 is bringing crypto platforms under the financial services licensing regime, thus aiding Coinbase in bringing the ‘everything exchange’ to Australia.



Coinbase has been active in Australia since 2016, initially catering to early cryptocurrency adopters. In 2022, it strengthened its local presence by establishing Coinbase Australia Pty Ltd, registering with AUSTRAC, and rolling out a dedicated platform featuring PayID integration, advanced trading for retail users and round-the-clock customer support.



Cryptocurrency adoption in Australia has continued to rise alongside regulatory developments. According to media reports, Independent Reserve’s Cryptocurrency Index indicated that 33% of Australians had some exposure to crypto in 2026, up from 31% in the previous year, within a population exceeding 27.7 million.



COIN’s international operations are spread across Australia, Brazil, Kenya, the European Union, India, Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, among others.



Coinbase’s international expansion underscores its efforts to diversify revenues and lower dependence on U.S. operations. Revenues from international operations contributed 16% to total revenues in 2025, down 100 basis points from the 2024 level but increased 61% year over year. However, revenues from U.S. operations constitute the majority of its top line.

What About COIN’s Peers?

Circle Internet Group’s CRCL international expansion strengthened its position as a global fintech powerhouse. By expanding its footprint across Europe, Asia and Latin America, Circle has gained stronger access to regulated digital markets. By accelerating global USDC adoption, Circle positions itself for sustained growth and leadership in the rapidly evolving digital financial ecosystem.



Robinhood Markets’ HOOD international expansion enables it to tap into rising global retail investing demand. By establishing operations in the United Kingdom and Asia, Robinhood broadens revenue streams and reduces reliance on U.S. markets. With strategic acquisitions and regional hubs, Robinhood is well-positioned for sustained growth and a stronger presence in the global fintech landscape.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have lost 27.3% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 52.72, significantly above the industry average of 21.7. It carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s first-quarter 2026 and second-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has moved south in the last seven days. The consensus mark for full year 2026 EPS has moved down in the past seven days, while full year 2027 EPS witnessed no movement in the same time frame.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for COIN’s 2026 revenues and earnings indicates year-over-year decreases. Nonetheless, the consensus estimate for 2027 revenues and earnings indicates an increase.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.