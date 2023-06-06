Coinbase Falls After SEC Files Lawsuit

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) shares are sliding more than 16 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC in a lawsuit in the federal court alleged that the crypto asset trading platform is acting as an unregistered exchange and broker. On Monday SEC had sued crypto exchange Binance Holdings.

Currently, COIN is trading at $49.17, down 16.31 percent from the previous close of $58.71 on a volume of 19,199,656.

