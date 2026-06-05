Coinbase Eyes Next-Gen Capital Markets Expansion With SpaceX Pre-IPO?

Coinbase Global COIN has announced the launch of pre-IPO trading, starting with SpaceX Perpetual Future. Apart from strategically positioning itself as the “everything exchange,” this also marks a potentially transformative expansion of COIN’s capital markets infrastructure. This launch gives eligible traders outside the United States price exposure to private companies before they go public.



Historically, investment opportunities in high-growth private companies such as SpaceX have been largely restricted to venture capital firms, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. By providing compliant pre-IPO access through blockchain-based infrastructure, Coinbase has the potential to open these opportunities to a much broader retail investor base, unlocking substantial untapped demand for private market participation.



From a strategic perspective, this initiative could help Coinbase diversify beyond its traditionally cyclical crypto trading business. Since digital asset trading volumes are highly dependent on market sentiment, tokenized private securities offer a new source of recurring fee revenues. If executed successfully, Coinbase could transform into a comprehensive digital brokerage platform and alternative asset marketplace.

This is just the beginning. Coinbase looks to craft a pipeline of pre-IPO perpetual futures, with more listings to come across technology, AI, energy, space and beyond. This strategic move signals Coinbase’s ambition to become foundational infrastructure for next-generation capital markets.

What About its Competitors?

Robinhood Markets HOOD is expanding into crypto derivatives, driving trading activity and diversifying revenues. By offering perpetual futures in Europe and micro futures for Bitcoin, Solana and XRP, Robinhood attracts active traders and improves margins. This strengthens Robinhood’s competitiveness while enhancing results beyond equities and traditional spot crypto trading.



Interactive Brokers Group’s IBKR involvement in crypto derivatives boosts its platform by providing Bitcoin and Ether futures and options. Interactive Brokers appeals to both institutional and retail traders seeking regulated exposure. This expansion enables Interactive Brokers to diversify revenues, strengthen competitiveness, increase trading volumes and capture sustainable long-term growth opportunities.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have lost 27.4% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the industry.



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COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 54.56, significantly above the industry average of 9.65.



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Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s second-quarter 2026 and third-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has moved south in the last 30 days. The consensus estimate for full-year 2026 EPS has moved south but the same for 2027 has witnessed northbound movement in the last 30 days.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for COIN’s 2026 revenues and earnings indicates year-over-year decreases. Nonetheless, the consensus estimate for 2027 revenues and earnings indicates an increase.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.