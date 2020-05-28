Coinbase Extends Tezos Staking Rewards to 4 European Countries

Coinbase is expanding its Tezos staking service to select European countries.

The San Francisco-based exchange announced Thursday that users in the U.K., Spain, France and the Netherlands would now be able to stake Tezos through its proprietary staking service.

âCoinbase is offering an easy, secure way for U.K. and certain [European Union] customers to actively participate in the Tezos network,â the exchange said in a press release. âWhile itâs possible to stake Tezos on your own or via a delegated staking service, it can be confusing, complicated and even risky with regard to the security of your staked Tezos.â

Related: Blockchain Bites: Google Validates Theta, Coinbase and BitGo Eye Crypto Prime Brokerage

Coinbase first launched its staking service in the U.S. back in November. It claims customers have earned well over $2 million in crypto since then. In the press release, the exchange said staking offered a new lucrative alternative to more traditional investments, such as equities or bonds.

Coinbase â which only listed Tezos last July â estimates the current annual earnings for users staking Tezos comes in at around 5%.

See also: Industry Group Led by Polychain, Coinbase Seeks to Get Ahead on Staking Regulations

A spokesperson for the exchange told CoinDesk it was working with local regulators, in response to a question about why itâs only offering the service to four European nations.

Related: Bitcoin News Roundup for May 27, 2020

âWhile we are starting with these new marketsÂ first, as we expandÂ internationally, we are continuouslyÂ reviewing and considering additional markets as well,â the spokesperson said.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.