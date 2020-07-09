Coinbase Exploring Stock Market Listing, Reuters Reports
One of the worldâs largest cryptocurrency exchanges is said to be preparing to list on the U.S. stock market sometime in early 2021.
- Sources speaking to Reuters said Coinbase had already begun the process for a listing; it isnât clear on which exchange venue this would take place.
- Rather than an initial public offering, itâs said the firm would prefer to go down the route of a direct listing on an exchange.
- The Securities and Exchange Commission would have to approve Coinbaseâs listing application.
- Should it be approved, Coinbase would be the first crypto exchange to go public in the U.S.
- The company was valued at $8 billion at its last funding round in 2018.
- Coinbase declined to comment.
See also: Coinbase Lists Compoundâs COMP Token for Retail Crypto Traders
Related Stories
- Circle Confirms Freezing $100K in USDC at Law Enforcementâs Request
- Coinbase Taps Former Facebook Lawyer to Head Legal Team
- First Mover: With Trading Volumes Slumping, Are There Too Many Crypto Exchanges?
- Cryptocurrency Exchange Kraken Adds New Banking Option for US Users
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.