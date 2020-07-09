Cryptocurrencies

Coinbase Exploring Stock Market Listing, Reuters Reports

Contributor
Paddy Baker CoinDesk
Published
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong (Credit: CoinDesk archives)

One of the worldâs largest cryptocurrency exchanges is said to be preparing to list on the U.S. stock market sometime in early 2021.

  • Sources speaking to Reuters said Coinbase had already begun the process for a listing; it isnât clear on which exchange venue this would take place.
  • Rather than an initial public offering, itâs said the firm would prefer to go down the route of a direct listing on an exchange.
  • The Securities and Exchange Commission would have to approve Coinbaseâs listing application.
  • Should it be approved, Coinbase would be the first crypto exchange to go public in the U.S.
  • The company was valued at $8 billion at its last funding round in 2018.
  • Coinbase declined to comment.

See also: Coinbase Lists Compoundâs COMP Token for Retail Crypto Traders

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular