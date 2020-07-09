Coinbase Exploring Stock Market Listing, Reuters Reports

One of the worldâs largest cryptocurrency exchanges is said to be preparing to list on the U.S. stock market sometime in early 2021.

Sources speaking to Reuters said Coinbase had already begun the process for a listing; it isnât clear on which exchange venue this would take place.

Rather than an initial public offering, itâs said the firm would prefer to go down the route of a direct listing on an exchange.

The Securities and Exchange Commission would have to approve Coinbaseâs listing application.

Should it be approved, Coinbase would be the first crypto exchange to go public in the U.S.

The company was valued at $8 billion at its last funding round in 2018.

Coinbase declined to comment.

