Coinbase Expects Continued Support for Bitcoin Price in Coming Months

By Coinage

"Tremendous" institutional interest driven by spot bitcoin ETFs has exceeded Coinbase's predictions.

The largest crypto exchange in the U.S. has projected that the value of the world's top cryptocurrency, bitcoin, will continue to enjoy "support" from exchange-traded fund (ETF) interest, which has been widely credited with driving the asset to 25% gains in the last month.

"We believe bitcoin should remain well-supported in the next 3-6 months, as more institutional players adjust to the new ETF reality alongside the ongoing global narrative of monetary reflation," Coinbase said in new commentary.

"We have seen tremendous net inflows, totaling an impressive over $4.2 billion year-to-date," Coinbase said. The number was higher than the firm's analysts predicted, based on their own interviews with institutional participants, leading to an initial forecast of only around $1 billion in inflows.

Instead, the new ETFs logged $3.3 billion in net inflows in their first four weeks.

"This has pushed their total assets under management to around $36.8 billion," Coinbase added, and helped catalyze a recovery in bitcoin's market capitalization, returning it to more than $1 trillion.

The company also compared the net inflows for bitcoin ETFs to those for gold ETFs, saying that bitcoin ETFs have over-performed gold ETFs historically.

"Looking more broadly at the ETF landscape, the net inflows for bitcoin ETFs have surpassed those attracted by State Street's SPDR Gold Shares ETF in its first month, which is now historically one of the most successful ETF launches on record," Coinbase said.

According to recent data, five of the spot bitcoin ETFs approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this past January have already recorded at least $1 billion worth of assets. This includes Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC), which was converted from a trust and now has approximately $23.8 billion in assets under management, BlackRock's iShares ETF (IBIT) and Fidelity Investments' Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC).

