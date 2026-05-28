Coinbase to Expand Global Fiat Access With Standard Chartered?

Coinbase Global COIN and Standard Chartered have joined forces to unlock global fiat access and are aiming to solve one of the biggest barriers to broader crypto adoption — the seamless integration of traditional banking infrastructure with digital asset markets.



The partnership is expected to significantly enhance Coinbase’s banking connectivity and cross-border settlement capabilities. Leveraging Standard Chartered’s extensive international presence — particularly across Asia, the Middle East, and emerging markets — Coinbase can strengthen user onboarding, streamline fiat deposits and withdrawals, and better support institutional trading activity in fast-growing regions. The collaboration also introduces new multi-currency payment rails, including AUD, SGD, CAD and CHF, alongside GSIB-backed settlement support for EUR and GBP. Institutional access will be available through both Coinbase Prime and Coinbase Exchange.



The partnership represents another step toward a more integrated financial ecosystem where fiat currencies and on-chain assets can move seamlessly together. As Coinbase continues scaling its stablecoin infrastructure, customers will increasingly gain the ability to transition efficiently between local fiat currencies and stablecoins, enabling faster settlements and more efficient cross-border transactions.



The collaboration also builds on an existing relationship between the two firms. In 2025, Coinbase partnered with Standard Chartered to expand crypto-related banking services, reflecting both companies’ commitment to bridging traditional finance with the digital asset economy.



By combining Coinbase’s crypto-native infrastructure with Standard Chartered’s global cross-border banking network, the partnership strengthens the connection between traditional financial systems and on-chain markets. This positions Coinbase to further expand its role within the evolving digital financial ecosystem and capture a larger share of the growingglobal marketfor digital asset services.

What About Its Peers?

Robinhood Markets HOOD is expanding into crypto derivatives, driving trading activity and diversifying revenues. By offering perpetual futures in Europe and micro futures for Bitcoin, Solana and XRP, Robinhood attracts active traders and improves margins. This strengthens Robinhood’s competitiveness while enhancing results beyond equities and traditional spot crypto trading.



Interactive Brokers Group’s IBKR involvement in crypto derivatives boosts its platform by providing Bitcoin and Ether futures and options. Interactive Brokers appeals to both institutional and retail traders seeking regulated exposure. This expansion enables Interactive Brokers to diversify revenues, strengthen competitiveness, increase trading volumes and capture sustainable long-term growth opportunities.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have lost 21.2% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 61.98, significantly above the industry average of 10.05. It carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s second-quarter 2026 and third-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has moved south in the last seven days. The consensus estimate for full-year 2026 moved south but the same for 2027 witnessed no movement in the last seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for COIN’s 2026 revenues and earnings indicates year-over-year decreases. Nonetheless, the consensus estimate for 2027 revenues and earnings indicates an increase.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.