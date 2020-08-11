Coinbase Exits Industry Lobbying Group in Protest Over Recent Unspecified ‘Decisions’
Coinbase has withdrawn from industry lobbying group the Blockchain Association. The move comes a day after crypto exchange rival Binance.US joined the group.
- âRecent decisions made by the association and its board seem at odds with the associationâs mission,â a Coinbase spokesperson told CoinDesk without elaborating on those decisions.Â
- âWe believe that decisions made now have the potential to irreparably impair the credibility of the Association and make it increasingly difficult for it to achieve its goals and those of its members,â the spokesperson said.
- With the departure, Coinbase vacates its founding seat on the Blockchain Associationâs eight-person board and membership in the 24-strong organization, now down to 23.Â
- As first reported by Fortuneâs Jeff Roberts, Coinbaseâs Tuesday departure is closely linked to another groupâs Monday arrival: Binance.US.
- The U.S. affiliate of international exchange powerhouse Binance competes with Coinbase for American crypto investorsâ accounts.
- Though Coinbase refused to name Binance.US publicly, a board resignation letter obtained by The Block indicates the disagreement does indeed stem from membership disputes.
- âRecent weeks have demonstrated to us that the Blockchain Association is not interested in the membership criteria we had worked to establish to underpin the mission of this organization,â Coinbaseâs Hermine Wong wrote to lobbyist chief Kristin Smith.
- In a tweet response that also avoided naming Binance.US, the Blockchain Association defended its membership practices.Â
- âThe Blockchain Association believes that bringing all of the major companies, investors, and innovative projects together from this young and growing industry is the only way to achieve meaningful and lasting policy and regulatory goals,â it said in a tweet.
- Binance.US declined to comment.
