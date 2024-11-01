Coinbase Is Embarrassing Itself By Not Buying Bitcoin

Really, at this point, Coinbase is just embarrassing itself by not buying Bitcoin and doing silly buybacks.

Coinbase just had a bad quarter. After reporting disappointing Q3 earnings, its stock plunged over 10%. To instill confidence, Coinbase announced a $1 billion share buyback. But that flopped, too, with shares barely budging.

This whole debacle just shows that Coinbase is foolishly ignoring the obvious strategy here — buying bitcoin.

Instead of share buybacks, imagine if Coinbase put $1 billion into bitcoin for its corporate reserves. That would have sent a real message. It would show they have skin in the game and truly believe in Bitcoin and crypto's future.

Let's be clear - Coinbase should be all-in on Bitcoin's upside. This is the industry they pioneered! Yet here we are in 2024, and Coinbase won't follow the proven Bitcoin reserve model that is literally being flaunted in their face by MicroStrategy.

Look, I am not any financial engineering expert to tell public companies what to do, but it's just too evident for crypto companies at this point.

MicroStrategy started buying Bitcoin in 2020. And look what's happened — their market cap now exceeds Coinbase's! This software company, with 1/10th the revenue of Coinbase, has surged past the OG Bitcoin and crypto exchange. All thanks to stacking sats.

How embarrassing for Coinbase! They've been around since 2012, when Bitcoin was $5. Just imagine if they went all-in on BTC back then. But it's still not too late.

No more wasting money on share buybacks or lame projects. The solution is staring Coinbase right in the face — just keep stacking sats!

It's painfully obvious at this point. Any self-respecting Bitcoin and crypto company must hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet. It aligns interests with shareholders and strengthens credibility.

So wake up, Brian! No more excuses. Coinbase literally owes its existence to Bitcoin. It's time to go all in at last.

