COINBASE Earnings Results: $COIN Reports Quarterly Earnings

COINBASE ($COIN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $1.94 per share, missing estimates of $2.16 by $0.22. The company also reported revenue of $2,034,300,000, missing estimates of $2,177,458,770 by $-143,158,770.

COINBASE Insider Trading Activity

COINBASE insiders have traded $COIN stock on the open market 346 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 346 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN ARMSTRONG (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 97 sales selling 1,650,000 shares for an estimated $487,991,840 .

. EMILIE CHOI (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 350,980 shares for an estimated $112,038,709 .

. FREDERICK ERNEST III EHRSAM has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 177,724 shares for an estimated $53,901,980 .

. LAWRENCE J BROCK (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 54,989 shares for an estimated $17,508,091 .

. ALESIA J HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 60,942 shares for an estimated $16,031,033 .

. FREDERICK R WILSON has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $14,548,948 .

. PAUL GREWAL (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 69 sales selling 49,988 shares for an estimated $13,327,777 .

. JENNIFER N. JONES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 17,323 shares for an estimated $5,497,007.

COINBASE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 584 institutional investors add shares of COINBASE stock to their portfolio, and 395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COINBASE Government Contracts

We have seen $6,978,346 of award payments to $COIN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

COINBASE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COIN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

COINBASE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COIN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025

COINBASE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COIN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $COIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $400.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $252.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $400.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 An analyst from Monness set a target price of $420.0 on 02/18/2025

