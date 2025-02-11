COINBASE Earnings Preview: Recent $COIN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COINBASE ($COIN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,772,302,785 and earnings of $1.67 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $COIN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

COINBASE Insider Trading Activity

COINBASE insiders have traded $COIN stock on the open market 469 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 469 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN ARMSTRONG (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 101 sales selling 1,561,525 shares for an estimated $467,343,823 .

. EMILIE CHOI (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 66 sales selling 388,539 shares for an estimated $119,070,261 .

. FREDERICK ERNEST III EHRSAM has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 166,303 shares for an estimated $50,734,897 .

. LAWRENCE J BROCK (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 64 sales selling 90,453 shares for an estimated $24,895,547 .

. PAUL GREWAL (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 89 sales selling 78,109 shares for an estimated $18,709,953 .

. FREDERICK R WILSON has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $14,548,948 .

. ALESIA J HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 61 sales selling 56,198 shares for an estimated $14,187,668 .

. JENNIFER N. JONES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 21,390 shares for an estimated $6,179,188 .

. GOKUL RAJARAM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 800 shares for an estimated $146,312.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

COINBASE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 485 institutional investors add shares of COINBASE stock to their portfolio, and 432 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

COINBASE Government Contracts

We have seen $6,978,346 of award payments to $COIN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.