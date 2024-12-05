News & Insights

Coinbase downgraded to Hold from Buy at US Tiger

December 05, 2024 — 11:51 am EST

US Tiger analyst Bo Pei downgraded Coinbase (COIN) to Hold from Buy with an unchanged price target of $350 with Bitcoin (BTC) reaching $100,000. The firm notes that in late October, when Bitcoin was trading below $70,000, it had assigned a 70% probability for the price to hit $100,000 by the second half of 2025. Now that this scenario has materialized, the firm still projects a cycle top of $120-$130,000, but acknowledges that downside risks have increased, and upside potential has diminished for Coinbase.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
