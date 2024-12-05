Coinbase downgraded to Hold from Buy at US Tiger

US Tiger analyst Bo Pei downgraded Coinbase (COIN) to Hold from Buy with an unchanged price target of $350 with Bitcoin (BTC) reaching $100,000. The firm notes that in late October, when Bitcoin was trading below $70,000, it had assigned a 70% probability for the price to hit $100,000 by the second half of 2025. Now that this scenario has materialized, the firm still projects a cycle top of $120-$130,000, but acknowledges that downside risks have increased, and upside potential has diminished for Coinbase.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.