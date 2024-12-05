Coinbase downgraded to Hold from Buy at US Tiger

US Tiger analyst Bo Pei downgraded Coinbase (COIN) to Hold from Buy with an unchanged price target of $350 with Bitcoin (BTC) reaching $100,000. The firm notes that in late October, when Bitcoin was trading below $70,000, it had assigned a 70% probability for the price to hit $100,000 by the second half of 2025. Now that this scenario has materialized, the firm still projects a cycle top of $120-$130,000, but acknowledges that downside risks have increased, and upside potential has diminished for Coinbase.

