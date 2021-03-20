Coinbase Delays Highly Anticipated Direct Listing to April: Report

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase’s highly anticipated public offering has been shifted to April after its plan for a March listing “slipped,” according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter.

No reason was given for the delay, but Bloomberg noted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been reviewing the San Francisco-based exchange’s plan for a direct listing.

Coinbase formally announced its plans to go public on the Nasdaq in January and this past week registered for as many as 114.9 million shares to be traded.

Coinbase Class A shares will debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker “COIN.”

CoinDesk reached out to Coinbase but did not receive a response by press time.

Yesterday, it was announced Coinbase will pay $6.5 million in a settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over allegations the exchange “self-traded” digital assets between 2015 and 2018.

Read more: Coinbase Is Going Public: Everything You Need to Know

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.