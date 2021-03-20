Coinbase Delays Highly Anticipated Direct Listing to April: Report
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase’s highly anticipated public offering has been shifted to April after its plan for a March listing “slipped,” according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter.
- No reason was given for the delay, but Bloomberg noted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been reviewing the San Francisco-based exchange’s plan for a direct listing.
- Coinbase formally announced its plans to go public on the Nasdaq in January and this past week registered for as many as 114.9 million shares to be traded.
- Coinbase Class A shares will debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker “COIN.”
- CoinDesk reached out to Coinbase but did not receive a response by press time.
- Yesterday, it was announced Coinbase will pay $6.5 million in a settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over allegations the exchange “self-traded” digital assets between 2015 and 2018.
Read more: Coinbase Is Going Public: Everything You Need to Know
Related Stories
- Why Kentucky Is Trying to Become a Crypto Mining Hub
- First Advisor, Scaramucci-Led SkyBridge Team Up to File for Bitcoin ETF
- Coinbase Settles With CFTC for $6.5M Over Old Trading Practices
- Is Bitcoin Due for a Price Correction?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.