Coinbase Custody to Support Secure Cardano Staking This Year

Paddy Baker CoinDesk
Coinbase Custody CEO Sam McIngvale speaks at Invest: NYC 2019. (Photo by Zack Seward for CoinDesk)

Cardano holders will soon be able to stake tokens securely at Coinbase Custody.

  • At the Cardano Virtual Summit Friday, chief developer house IOHK announced it had signed an agreement with Coinbase Custody.
  • From Q4 2020, users will be able to stake their ADA tokens from inside Coinbaseâs cold storage.
  • In proof-of-stake blockchains, like Cardano, blocks are verified by token holders (rather than miners as with blockchains like Bitcoin), who receive rewards in return.
  • Cardanoâs staking protocol, Shelley, is expected to come online later this month with staking rewards beginning in mid-August.
  • Sam McIngvale, Coinbase Custodyâs head of product said their regulated product would help projects, like Cardano, find more mainstream acceptance.
  • Tezos inked a similar staking agreement with Coinbase Custody in November 2019.

