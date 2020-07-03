Coinbase Custody to Support Secure Cardano Staking This Year
Cardano holders will soon be able to stake tokens securely at Coinbase Custody.
- At the Cardano Virtual Summit Friday, chief developer house IOHK announced it had signed an agreement with Coinbase Custody.
- From Q4 2020, users will be able to stake their ADA tokens from inside Coinbaseâs cold storage.
- In proof-of-stake blockchains, like Cardano, blocks are verified by token holders (rather than miners as with blockchains like Bitcoin), who receive rewards in return.
- Cardanoâs staking protocol, Shelley, is expected to come online later this month with staking rewards beginning in mid-August.
- Sam McIngvale, Coinbase Custodyâs head of product said their regulated product would help projects, like Cardano, find more mainstream acceptance.
- Tezos inked a similar staking agreement with Coinbase Custody in November 2019.
