Coinbase Continues Racking Up Wins

July 13, 2023 — 07:15 am EDT

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) was easy to criticize earlier in 2023, but the company has made a big comeback in the market. What has changed, and how is it set up for another big win? Travis Hoium highlights the recent news in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of July 11, 2023. The video was published on July 12, 2023.

