Coinbase (COIN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Coinbase Global COIN reported second-quarter 2023 loss of 42 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 78 cents and the year-ago loss of $4.95.



In the quarter under review, Coinbase witnessed lower trading volumes in both retail and institutional space as a result of both lower crypto asset prices and volatility that began in late 2021.

Coinbase Global, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Coinbase Global, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Coinbase Global, Inc. Quote

Behind the Headline

Total revenues of $708 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.6%. However, the top line declined 12.4% year over year, reflecting decreases in transaction revenues, partially offset by an increase in subscription and services revenues.



Trading volume of $92 billion declined 57.6% year over year, attributable to a decline in the crypto market cap. Both consumer and institutional trading volume declined year over year.



Total operating expenses declined 57.8% year over year to $782 million, attributable to lower technology and development, general and administrative, restructuring as well as other operating expenses.



Adjusted EBITDA was $194 million in the reported quarter versus $151 million loss incurred in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Update

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $5.2 billion, up 16.5% from the figure at 2022 end. Total assets were $137.7 billion, up 53.4% from the level at 2022 end.



At the end of second-quarter 2023, the long-term debt of the company was $3.3 billion, down 1.7% from 2022 end.



Total shareholders’ equity was $5.8 billion at the end of second-quarter 2023, up 5.5% from the value as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash from operations was $614.2 million in the first half of 2023 versus cash used in operations of $442.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 Guidance

Coinbase estimates subscription and services revenues of about $300 million.



Transaction expenses are expected to be in the mid-teens as a percentage of net revenues.



Sales and marketing expenses are expected to be in the range of $80-$90 million.



Technology and development as well as general and administrative expenses are estimated to be between $600 million and $650 million.



COIN remains focused on improving 2023 adjusted EBITDA in absolute dollar terms versus 2022.

Zacks Rank

Coinbase Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Securities and Exchanges

Nasdaq NDAQ reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 71 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents. The bottom line improved 3% year over year. The improvement was mainly driven by organic growth and solid results at the Solutions segment. Nasdaq’s revenues of $925 million increased 4% year over year. The upside can primarily be attributed to a 4% impact from organic growth, including contributions from all segments. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $910 million.



Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 6% year over year. Annualized SaaS revenues increased 11% and represented 36% of ARR. Operating margin of 52% contracted 200 basis points year over year.



Nasdaq expects 2023 non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $1.785 billion to $1.815 billion, compared with the prior expectation of $1.78 billion to $1.84 billion.



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX reported second-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.63, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58. The bottom line, however, declined from $1.78 per share a year ago.



Total revenues decreased 1.3% year over year to $179.8 million in the quarter under review. The top line also missed the consensus mark by 0.8%.



MarketAxess reported an operating income of $75.7 million, which decreased 10.7% year over year in the second quarter and missed our estimate by 8.5%.



MarketAxess’ high-grade trading volume declined 1.8% year over year to $353.2 billion, missing our estimate by 5.1%. Average daily volume (ADV) of the same product category fell 1.8% year over year to $5,697 million, missing our estimate by 5.1%.



CME Group CME reported second-quarter 2023 record adjusted earnings per share of $2.30, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%. The bottom line increased 16.8% year over year. CME Group’s revenues of $1.4 billion increased 9.9% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher clearing and transaction fees (up 9.1% year over year) and market data and information services (up 7.5% year over year). The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%.



Operating income increased 11.9% from the prior-year quarter to $838.6 million and beat our estimate of $831.9 million.



ADV was 22.9 million contracts. Non-U.S. ADV reached 6.3 million contracts, which included double-digit year-over-year growth in Agricultural, Metals and Energy products.

























Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.