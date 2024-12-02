News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

Coinbase (COIN) Now Supports Apple Pay for Fiat-to-Crypto Purchases

December 02, 2024 — 01:53 pm EST

Written by Vince Condarcuri for TipRanks ->

Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) announced today that its Onramp product now supports Apple Pay (AAPL) for fiat-to-crypto purchases in order to simplify the often time-consuming process of onboarding users. Coinase Onramp is a tool designed to make it easier for developers and businesses to integrate crypto transactions into their platforms. The update will reduce delays thanks to “lightweight” know-your-customer (KYC) requirements for eligible transactions, which will make it faster and more user-friendly.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

In a blog post, Coinbase highlighted how onboarding to crypto can be a hassle, as it requires lengthy KYC steps and multiple apps. With the Apple Pay integration, the process is streamlined and allows users to get on-chain in seconds. Apps already using Coinbase Onramp will automatically have this feature available for their users during eligible transactions.

Following the announcement, Coinbase shares rallied by almost 3% at the time of writing, even as Bitcoin dipped.

An End to Crypto Crackdowns

Another development that is likely helping push Coinbase stock higher is that Trump has been signaling a softer stance on crypto regulation. In fact, his team is searching for SEC candidates who have been critical of Gensler’s crackdown approach to regulating crypto. As a result, more crypto lawsuits will likely get dropped in the near future.

It also helped that Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance raised Coinbase’s price target from $183 to $397. In a research note, Nance highlighted that since the election, payment technology stocks have seen an 18% median gain, with high-growth, pro-cyclical names performing the best.

The firm sees the overall fintech sector as a beneficiary of a stronger economy and potential policy changes under the new administration. Nevertheless, due to higher valuations and limited clarity on improving fundamentals, Goldman remained cautious on COIN stock with a Hold rating.

Is COIN Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Overall, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on COIN stock based on nine Buys, eight Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. However, after a 115% rally in its share price over the past year, the average COIN price target of $272.50 per share implies 10.3% downside risk.

See more COIN analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
COIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.