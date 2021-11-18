Coinbase Co-Founder Goes Fundraising, What Now?

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) recently saw a hefty investment put into its own ongoing survival as a place to buy and sell cryptocurrency.

The company's co-founder, Fred Ehrsam, recently teamed up with Matt Huang, formerly of Sequoia, to raise a $2.5-billion fund for Paradigm One. The move should go quite some ways toward keeping Coinbase on top of the heap in cryptocurrency investing. I remain bullish on Coinbase, one of the leaders in buying and selling this new investment product.

Coinbase went public back in April, and ever since, the stock has seen some incredible fluctuations. The IPO level, back around $342, didn't last long as the share price began a slide that lasted into May. A spike kicked in in early May, but didn't last.

Coinbase shares began a second leg down, hitting $224.80 for a closing price on May 18. Immediately after, a series of ups and downs began that lasted until mid-October. That's when a major upward spike kicked in, and the company's share price managed to surpass its IPO price for the first time ever.

The fund established by Ehrsam and Huang is sufficiently large to beat the former record holder, Andreessen Horowitz. That fund had a value of $2.2 billion, reports note. It took Ehrsam and Huang three years to build the $2.5-billion fund. Originally, Ehrsam and Huang meant to bring in closer to $1.2 billion, but a range of investors stepped in looking to contribute.

Paradigm One is well-positioned to handle such a fund. It's already built some of the largest cryptocurrency holdings around. Paradigm founders have taken a sufficiently long-term view of their holdings. The founders are looking for payoff dates of up to 10 years. Ehrsam himself noted “...decades into the future it's very clear the largest entities in the world will be powered by tokens.”

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Coinbase has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 13 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average Coinbase price target of $398 implies 19.5% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $160 per share, to a high of $600 per share.

Picks and Shovels

The old saying about picks and shovels in a gold rush still applies wonderfully to Coinbase. While miners get rich, being the place that supplies miners is a better and consistent source of revenue. This latest push to raise money to buy cryptocurrency tokens only underscores their potential value as an investment medium.

Granted, they're certainly one of the more volatile investments around. There are few fundamentals to support them. Worse, their value may fluctuate based on something as simple as a tweet. Yet, their sheer potential makes for an attractive investment potential. The broader market underscores this point.

Look at New York. Recently elected mayor Eric Adams has announced he'll be taking his first three paychecks in Bitcoin. Movie theater chain AMC (AMC) has announced it will accept Shiba Inu tokens for movie theater tickets. Coinbase itself recently partnered with UnitedMasters, a music distributor in the U.S. That partnership will pay musicians in cryptocurrency for their streaming royalty payments.

The theoretical possibilities only improve from there. The notion of cross-border payments — payments made from one country to another — is tailor-made for cryptocurrency. It effectively represents a universal currency that transfers easily and can satisfy payments.

Concluding Views

All of this adds up to one thing. Coinbase's position as the leader in actually getting these tokens should secure its value. With institutional investors involved and social media driving interest in the smaller coins, Coinbase should benefit. Plus, its rapid upward trend since October underscores that point well.

As long as there's a possibility that today's sub-whole-number cryptocurrency could produce tomorrow's millionaire, Coinbase stands to lead the field. All it really needs to do is continue adding available coins for purchase to capitalize on interest in the newcomers. That big new fund at Paradigm One should help draw interest in Coinbase as well.

Coinbase is providing the access to an investment operation that a growing numbers of investors want in on. That's going to make it increasingly valuable.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Anderson did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.