Coinbase Chief People Officer sells $4.74M of shares

Coinbase (COIN) Chief People Officer Lawrence Brock disclosed the sale of 15,858 shares at an average price of $298.98, for a total value of $4.74M. Brock continues to own 21,019 shares of Coinbase.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on COIN:
- DeFi Technologies’ Subsidiary Launches Dogecoin ETP in Nordic Markets
- With SEC’s Gensler Out, Coinbase (COIN) Call Spreads Appear Enticing
- Trump Trade: TikTok CEO seeks Musk’s counsel on Trump presidency
- Coinbase price target raised to $358 from $265 at Oppenheimer
- Crypto Currents: Trump Media reportedly in advanced talks to buy Bakkt
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.