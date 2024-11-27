News & Insights

Coinbase Chief People Officer sells $4.74M of shares

November 27, 2024 — 04:20 pm EST

Coinbase (COIN) Chief People Officer Lawrence Brock disclosed the sale of 15,858 shares at an average price of $298.98, for a total value of $4.74M. Brock continues to own 21,019 shares of Coinbase.

