Coinbase Chief People Officer sells $4.74M of shares

Coinbase (COIN) Chief People Officer Lawrence Brock disclosed the sale of 15,858 shares at an average price of $298.98, for a total value of $4.74M. Brock continues to own 21,019 shares of Coinbase.

