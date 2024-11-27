Coinbase Chief Legal Officer sells $2.19M of shares

Coinbase (COIN) Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal disclosed the sale of 7,104 shares at an average price of $307.80 for a total value of $2.19M. Grewal continues to own 79,407 shares of Coinbase.

