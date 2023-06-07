Coinbase CEO says company has been historically transparent with SEC - CNBC interview

June 7 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global's COIN.O CEO Brian Armstrong said on Wednesday that the crypto exchange has a long history of being transparent with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Armstrong was speaking in an interview with CNBC, a day after the company was sued by the U.S. securities regulator on allegations it failed to register as an exchange.

