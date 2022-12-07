US Markets
Coinbase CEO expects revenue to plunge over 50% - Bloomberg News

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O revenue is set to reduce to half this year, Bloomberg News reported, citing an interview with chief executive officer Brian Armstrong.

Coinbase did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

