Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's Bold Fix for America's $39.7 Trillion Debt Crisis (Hint: It Involves Bitcoin.)

Key Points

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong wants to address the $39.7 trillion national debt by backing the dollar with Bitcoin and capping government spending.

The gold standard, which worked similarly to Armstrong's Bitcoin proposal, was abandoned in 1971 after decades of economic instability.

Armstrong's most plausible idea is that AI and robotics could generate enough economic growth to outpace debt accumulation.

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Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong has diagnosed America's debt problem and prescribed a cure: The government should back the dollar with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), cap its own spending, and hope that AI-powered robots generate enough economic growth to bail everyone out over time.

His plan has the confident energy of a cryptocurrency exchange CEO recommending more cryptocurrency adoption. Funny how that works: When your favorite tool is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail.

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To be fair, Armstrong's fundamental diagnosis is solid. Treasury Department figures show total public debt hit $39.69 trillion as of July 24. On July 1, when Armstrong posted his analysis, it was $39.39 trillion. If you're keeping score at home, that's roughly $300 billion of new debt in a month, or about $100 billion added every nine days.

Meanwhile, the government is paying real money to service all that borrowing. Interest payments have indeed surpassed the defense budget, as Armstrong notes.

America tried this already (sort of)

Backing the dollar with Bitcoin holdings would essentially revive the gold standard that the U.S. abandoned internationally in 1971. The theory is simple: A fixed-supply backing asset limits money printing, which slows government borrowing.

The gold standard ran into bank panics, deflationary depressions, and the general economic vibe of the 1930s. Economists mostly agree that rigid monetary systems make recessions worse, not better.

Bitcoin adds a unique wrinkle: volatility. The cryptocurrency has experienced drawdowns of more than 70% multiple times in its history. A currency backing that swings wildly in value makes the economy more unstable, not less. That's especially true when a single social media post can move Bitcoin prices.

The math gets weird

There's also a practical question: At what price should Bitcoin back the dollar?

The current Bitcoin market cap of roughly $1.3 trillion wouldn't cover a meaningful fraction of the $31.9 trillion in publicly held debt. For Bitcoin backing to be meaningful rather than decorative, the price needs to rise by an order of magnitude (great news for Coinbase and its shareholders). It might make sense someday, but the math doesn't work in 2026.

The part that's actually interesting

Armstrong's third idea has some historical support. The U.S. didn't pay down its World War II debt through austerity. It grew the economy instead. AI and robotics might generate enough growth to outpace the debt accumulation.

Could AI deliver on that promise? It's the most plausible of Armstrong's three proposals, though "I hope technology saves us someday" isn't exactly a fiscal plan. Then again, it's hard to squeeze a detailed economic analysis into a single X post.

The uncomfortable truth

Governments can solve debt problems through some combination of growth, inflation, spending cuts, and tax increases. Growth is the only option anyone actually likes. Inflation technically helps (debt gets cheaper in real terms), but try telling voters that $5 eggs are good fiscal policy.

Spending cuts and tax increases are always hard to swallow. This explains why the debt keeps growing regardless of which party controls Congress or the White House.

Armstrong is right that the incentive structure is broken. Bitcoin backing wouldn't fix it, though. Asset-backed currency just reshapes the fiscal pain of avoiding the three unpopular methods. When that pain becomes acute enough, countries abandon the standard.

This is, again, exactly what happened with gold. Sorry, Mr. Armstrong. Even if Bitcoin had enough market value to make this work, the fiscal constraint wouldn't last long.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.