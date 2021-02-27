Coinbase CEO Armstrong’s Net Worth Is Between $7B and $15B: Report
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s net worth is between $7 billion and $15 billion based on recent private share sales that valued the cryptocurrency exchange at as much as $100 billion, according to a Bloomberg report Friday.
- This puts Armstrong among the world’s 500 richest people as Coinbase heads toward a public listing, the report said.
- The executive also netted almost $60 million in salary for the full year of 2020, outpacing JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon ($31.5 million) and Apple CEO Tim Cook ($14.7 million).
