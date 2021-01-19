Coinbase Buys Blockchain Infrastructure Startup Bison Trails

Cryptocurrencies

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Rosetta would query coin balances on blocks, among other features the exchange requires to meet security and user needs. (CoinDesk archives)

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced it’s buying blockchain infrastructure company Bison Trails.

Bison Trials, which builds cross-blockchain integration tools that link disparate protocols, will become a “foundational element” of the Coinbase product suite, the top U.S. cryptocurrency exchange said in a Tuesday blog post. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bison Trails did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated.

