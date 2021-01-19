Coinbase Buys Blockchain Infrastructure Startup Bison Trails

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced it’s buying blockchain infrastructure company Bison Trails.

Bison Trials, which builds cross-blockchain integration tools that link disparate protocols, will become a “foundational element” of the Coinbase product suite, the top U.S. cryptocurrency exchange said in a Tuesday blog post. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bison Trails did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related: Huobi Global Connects to European Banking System via UK’s BCB Group

This story will be updated.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.