Coinbase Building Platform to Help Crypto Startups Launch Tokens, Raise Cash
Coinbase is developing a token crowdfunding platform for crypto startups looking to break into the space.
- CEO Brian Armstrong said on an Aug. 11 podcast with asset manager and host Patrick OâShaughnessy that his exchange is indeed âworking onâ the platform first hinted last September â to be called âCoinbase Launch or something like that.â
- Armstrong told OâShaughnessy his product will streamline clientsâ token launches from custody to smart contract creation to governance to distribution. It will âhand hold people through the process,â he said on the podcast.
- Coinbase is already a hub for U.S. crypto investing and has a growing lineup of crypto services. Adding what is commonly known as an Initial Exchange Offering platform to its mix would likely beat out existing IEO platforms and attract new prospective token crowdfunders to Coinbase.
- Thatâs how Armstrong seems to feel, at least. He told OâShaughnessy the platform âcould be a huge unlock for the crypto economyâ and projected it could power âa thousand new startups.â
- Coinbase is also reportedly eyeing a tokenized capital raise. It is reportedly preparing for an initial public offering (perhaps using blockchain-based tech) in mid-2021, according to Fortune.
- A spokesperson for Coinbase declined to elaborate on Armstrongâs comments.
