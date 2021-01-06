Coinbase Back Online After Experiencing ‘Connectivity Issues’

The homepage of leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is now back up after having been inaccessible for hours due to “connectivity issues” on both the website and mobile app.

The issue appeared on the company’s status page Wednesday at 15:32 UTC.

Six hours after it arose, Coinbase marked the connectivity issue as resolved, per its status page.

However, Coinbase added another incident notice at 21:05 UTC citing delays with stellar (XLM) withdrawals. The XRP fork has soared nearly 60% in the past 24 hours.

At 21:04 UTC, Bitstamp also notified its users via Twitter that the exchange is “currently experiencing some delays processing crypto withdrawals.”

The story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.

