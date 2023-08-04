News & Insights

Coinbase asks U.S. federal judge to dismiss SEC's lawsuit

August 04, 2023 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by Jonathan Stempel and Chris Prentice for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Coinbase COIN.O on Friday asked a federal judge to end the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against it that alleges the cryptocurrency exchange has violated U.S. laws.

Coinbase filed its brief in a federal court in New York. In June, the SEC sued the firm, saying it was illegally operating as a national securities exchange, broker and clearing agency without registering with the regulator.

"Our core argument is simple - we do not offer 'investment contracts' as that term has been construed by decades of Supreme Court and other binding precedent," Coinbase's chief legal officer Paul Grewal said in a statement on Twitter.

