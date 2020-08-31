Coinbase Adds Marc Andreessen as Board Observer, Replacing Chris Dixon
Coinbase has added legendary investor Marc Andreessen of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and Gokul Rajaram, a DoorDash executive, to its board of directors.
- Andreessen, whose tech-focused venture firm manages $12 billion, will operate as a board observer and Rajaram, who oversees Caviar, will become a board director, according to a Monday blog post.
- The pair replace outgoing board members Chris Dixon and Barry Schuler. Dixon, a board observer, was an early investor in Coinbase, and Schuler, the Series C director, will now become an observer too.
- The high-profile board additions bring major boardroom clout to the one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in the U.S. and comes as Coinbase is reportedly considering going public.
Read more: Coinbase Plans First-Ever Investor Day Amid Talk It May Go Public
Related Stories
- âGaslessâ Technical Update Brings USDC One Step Closer to Venmo
- Coinbase Taps Marcus Hughes as New Eurozone Chief
- Blockchain Venture Capital Firm SPiCE VC Taps Coinbase as Digital Asset Custody Partner
- Sequoia-Backed Band Protocol Token Starts Trading on Coinbase
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.