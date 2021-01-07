Cryptocurrencies

Coinbase Acquires Routefire to Beef Up Institutional Bitcoin Offering

Contributor
Zack Seward CoinDesk
Published
Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong (CoinDesk archives)

Leading U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase has acquired trade execution startup Routefire. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“While we’ll no longer be supporting the Routefire platform, we are very excited to continue on our mission of bringing advanced trading infrastructure to the rapidly developing cryptocurrency markets by joining Coinbase,” Routefire wrote in a blog post Thursday, adding:

“We remain deeply committed to this ecosystem and are excited to help develop Coinbase’s market-leading suite of institutional products, which provides the true end-to-end solution that we believe best meets our customers’ needs.”

Related: Ignoring Outages, Coinbase Futures Set Record Highs as Bitcoin Rally Continues

A Coinbase spokesman confirmed the deal but declined to comment.

Additional resources in the trading infrastructure realm couldn’t come soon enough for the San Francisco-based crypto exchange. Coinbase has seen intermittent outages in recent days as bitcoin has surged to unprecedented highs currently near $40,000 per coin.

It is Coinbase’s first acquisition of the new year, albeit likely a small one. The website of the San Francisco-based Routefire shows a team of seven led by CEO Jason Victor.

In 2020, Coinbase’s acquisition of crypto prime broker Tagomi helped the exchange execute mega bitcoin buys for MicroStrategy, One River Digital and potentially others.

Coinbase Brokered MicroStrategy’s $425M Bitcoin Purchase, Exchange Says

Related: Coinbase, Kraken Back Up Again After Outages as Bitcoin Hits Another Record

As institutional interest in bitcoin as “digital gold” continues to ramp up, other firms have sought to strengthen their prime brokerage offerings. Prime brokerage refers to a suite of services tailored to the needs of deep-pocketed investors.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular