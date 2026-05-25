COIN vs. IBKR: Which High-Growth Trading Stock Has an Edge?

Retail participation in cryptocurrencies is growing as platforms simplify onboarding, enhance user experience and align with evolving regulations. The Federal Reserve’s recent stance is expected to support trading activity and transaction volumes, while investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology should improve long-term efficiency despite near-term cost pressures. Amid this backdrop, which stock among Coinbase Global Inc. COIN or Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR is better positioned for sustainable growth?



Meanwhile, stablecoins, tokenization and decentralized finance (DeFi) are strengthening the connection between traditional finance and digital assets, expanding user-friendly crypto services beyond basic trading.

The Case for COIN

Coinbase recently achieved a key milestone after receiving conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to establish a national trust bank. The development enhances its competitive standing and reflects the growing integration of the cryptocurrency industry with traditional financial services.



The company is rapidly expanding its global footprint. Coinbase Australia Pty Ltd obtained an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL), enabling the firm to offer crypto and equity perpetuals, with futures and options expected to follow. Coinbase now operates in several major international markets, including Australia, Brazil, Kenya, the European Union, India, Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. This broad geographic presence supports revenue diversification and lowers dependence on the U.S. market.



To strengthen growth, Coinbase continues expanding across spot and derivatives trading while broadening its product offerings. The company is adding new cryptocurrencies and tokenized equities aligned with a pro-crypto environment. It has also introduced regulated futures trading in Europe for assets such as Bitcoin and Solana, along with equity-index futures. In the United States, Coinbase has entered stock and ETF trading, increasing its addressable market and improving its competitive position against diversified fintech platforms.



For 2026, Coinbase plans to focus on real-world asset (RWA) perpetuals, specialized exchanges, advanced trading platforms, next-generation DeFi infrastructure, and deeper AI and robotics integration.



Despite maintaining strong liquidity and lower leverage, risks remain. The company’s $2.6 billion convertible note issuance could increase debt and dilute shareholders. Additionally, earnings remain highly dependent on cryptocurrency market conditions and rising operating expenses.

The Case for IBKR

Interactive Brokers is one of the world’s leading electronic trading platforms, offering low-cost and seamless global access to a wide array of financial products for institutional and retail investors. The company operates across 160 market centers in 36 countries and supports trading in 28 currencies, strengthening its global presence and diversified revenue base.



Since its inception, IBKR has focused on developing proprietary software to automate broker-dealer functions, improving operational efficiency and scalability. Its relatively low compensation expenses, as a percentage of net revenues, combined with international expansion and a favorable interest-rate environment, continue to support strong revenue growth.



The company is actively expanding in emerging markets such as Taiwan, Mexico and India, while also strengthening its footprint in Europe, where business momentum remains robust. To broaden its global investment offerings, IBKR recently added access to Bursa Malaysia, one of Southeast Asia’s largest stock exchanges, enabling clients to gain wider exposure to international equities. This geographic and product diversification reduces dependence on any single market and helps stabilize revenues.



IBKR has consistently rewarded shareholders through dividend increases. In April 2026, the company announced a 9.4% dividend hike, following increases of 28% in 2025 and 150% in 2024. It also declared a four-for-one forward stock split to improve share accessibility. Supported by strong liquidity and minimal debt reliance, IBKR remains well-positioned to continue enhancing shareholder value.



However, rising non-interest expenses remain a concern. Continued investments in franchise expansion, product innovation and technology upgrades are expected to keep operating costs elevated and may pressure margins in the near term.

Estimates for COIN and IBKR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s 2026 revenues implies a 12.9% decrease, while that for EPS suggests a 57.3% year-over-year decrease. EPS estimates for 2026 have moved down in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBKR’s 2026 revenues implies a 12.1% increase, while that for EPS indicates a 12.3% increase. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings has witnessed no movement in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance of COIN and IBKR

COIN shares have lost 18.5% year to date, while IBKR shares have gained 26.6% in the same time.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Are COIN and IBKR Shares Expensive?

Coinbase is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 66.51, higher than its median of 52.61 over the past three years. IBKR’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple sits at 31.29, slightly higher than its median of 22.37 over the past three years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COIN is more expensive than IBKR presently.

Conclusion

Coinbase benefits from a well-diversified revenue base that includes trading fees, staking, custodial services and derivatives, all bolstered by growing institutional demand. This crypto leader is leaving no stone unturned to be a one-stop destination for trading of any digital assets or providing financial services related to crypto or digital assets.



On the other hand, low levels of compensation expense, development of proprietary software, and steadily increasing emerging market customers are expected to aid Interactive Brokers.



Though both COIN and IBKR carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), price appreciation, valuation, and growth estimate give IBKR an edge over COIN.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.