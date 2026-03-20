COIN vs. GOLD: Which Alternative-Asset Platform is the Better Buy?

Rising market volatility, pro-growth U.S. economic policies under President Donald Trump, broader acceptance of digital assets, ongoing diversification efforts by exchanges beyond core trading operations and growing retail investor participation are expected to shape the future of exchanges. In this evolving landscape, let’s find out which company is better positioned for long-term growth — Coinbase Global Inc. COIN or Gold.com GOLD?



Coinbase, the largest regulated cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, is well-positioned to capitalize on increased market volatility and rising digital asset valuations.



On the other hand, Gold.com, formerly known as A Mark Precious Metals, operates a vertically integrated platform spanning wholesale trading, direct-to-consumer retail, logistics, minting and secured lending, allowing it to capture value across the entire precious-metals supply chain. It is well poised to grow on the global demand for precious metals through trading, e-commerce and financial services.

The Case for COIN

Coinbase is advancing its growth strategy by increasing its presence in U.S. spot and derivatives markets while expanding both its product offerings and global reach. The company continues to add new cryptocurrencies and tokenized equities, emphasizing assets that align with a pro-crypto ecosystem. It has also launched regulated futures contracts in Europe, allowing users to trade instruments tied to digital assets like Bitcoin and Solana, along with equity-index futures.



In the United States, Coinbase has introduced stock and ETF trading, significantly broadening its addressable market beyond crypto and strengthening its position against diversified fintech brokerages.



Looking ahead to 2026, the company plans to focus on real-world asset (RWA) perpetuals, specialized exchanges, advanced trading platforms, next-generation decentralized finance infrastructure and deeper integration of Artificial Intelligence and robotics. These efforts aim to build a more unified ecosystem and reinforce its industry leadership.



Financially, Coinbase remains on a solid footing, supported by strong liquidity and ongoing debt reduction, which has improved its debt-to-capital ratio. However, its $2.6 billion convertible note issuance presents potential risks, including shareholder dilution and increased leverage.

The company’s performance remains highly sensitive to movements in crypto prices. Declines in major assets like Ethereum could adversely affect earnings, valuations, cash flow, and liquidity, as well as its ability to meet obligations.



To sustain long-term growth, Coinbase has ramped up investment in technology, marketing and administrative functions. At the same time, falling crypto valuations have led to impairment charges, while cost-optimization initiatives have resulted in restructuring and additional operating expenses.

The Case for GOLD

GOLD operates with a diversified business model, generating revenues from both institutional clients and retail investors, while also earning fee-based income through collateralized bullion and collectibles.



Its partnership with an affiliate of Tether Investments supports its ambition to become a vertically integrated leader in physical bullion and deliver a comprehensive precious metals platform. This collaboration builds on the company’s decades-long legacy while extending its capabilities beyond traditional bullion into the digital asset space.



Recent acquisitions have helped GOLD streamline its cost structure and realize operational efficiencies. Internationally, the company is seeing positive momentum and remains focused on expanding its global presence. GOLD has increased its stake in UK-based Atkinsons Bullion & Coins by 24.5% to 49.5% and strengthened its European presence. This provides a scalable platform for international DTC growth, reduces dependence on any single market and positions the company to capture demand in regions with a strong affinity for precious metals investing. Gold.com’s acquisition history reflects a consistent strategy of acquiring niche leaders across the value chain and integrating them into a unified platform.



The company’s vertical integration, scale and strong positioning within the bullion and collectibles market provide clear competitive advantages. However, profitability pressures have emerged, with net margins declining and return on equity trending lower, suggesting reduced efficiency in deploying shareholder capital.

Estimates for COIN and GOD

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s 2026 revenues implies a 1.4% decrease while EPS estimates for 2026 imply a 26.8% year-over-year decrease. EPS estimates for 2026 have moved down 9.2% in the past 30 days.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOLD’s 2026 revenues implies a 81.5% increase while EPS estimates indicate 100% increase. The consensus estimate for 2026 has witnessed no movement in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance of COIN and GOLD

COIN shares have lost 10.3% year to date, while GOLD shares have gained 29.1% in the same time.



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Are COIN and GOLD Shares Expensive?

Coinbase is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 64.12, higher than its median of 47.52 over the past three years. GOLD’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple sits at 11.19, slightly higher than its median of 8.05 over the past three years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Coinbase benefits from a well-diversified revenue base that includes trading fees, staking, custodial services and derivatives, all bolstered by growing institutional demand. This crypto leader is leaving no stone unturned to be a one-stop destination for trading of any digital assets or providing financial services related to crypto or digital assets.



Amid inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and financial-market volatility, GOLD is poised to benefit from structural tailwinds tied to precious metals demand. Its solid growth prospect and VGM Score of A instill confidence.



Price appreciation, valuation and growth estimate give GOLD an edge over COIN. COIN carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) presently, while GOLD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Thus, GOLD is placed ahead of COIN.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.