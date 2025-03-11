$COIN stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$COIN stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $994,264,076 of trading volume.

$COIN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $COIN:

$COIN insiders have traded $COIN stock on the open market 369 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 369 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN ARMSTRONG (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 92 sales selling 1,565,375 shares for an estimated $471,489,614 .

. EMILIE CHOI (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 363,480 shares for an estimated $114,328,599 .

. FREDERICK ERNEST III EHRSAM has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 177,724 shares for an estimated $53,901,980 .

. LAWRENCE J BROCK (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 59,624 shares for an estimated $18,666,841 .

. PAUL GREWAL (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 84 sales selling 59,988 shares for an estimated $15,147,287 .

. FREDERICK R WILSON has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $14,548,948 .

. ALESIA J HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 54,060 shares for an estimated $14,358,785 .

. JENNIFER N. JONES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 17,323 shares for an estimated $5,497,007 .

. GOKUL RAJARAM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 800 shares for an estimated $146,312.

$COIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 555 institutional investors add shares of $COIN stock to their portfolio, and 440 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COIN Government Contracts

We have seen $6,978,346 of award payments to $COIN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

