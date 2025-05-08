$COIN stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$COIN stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,042,817,824 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $COIN:
$COIN Insider Trading Activity
$COIN insiders have traded $COIN stock on the open market 346 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 346 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN ARMSTRONG (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 97 sales selling 1,650,000 shares for an estimated $487,991,840.
- EMILIE CHOI (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 350,980 shares for an estimated $112,038,709.
- FREDERICK ERNEST III EHRSAM has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 177,724 shares for an estimated $53,901,980.
- LAWRENCE J BROCK (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 54,989 shares for an estimated $17,508,091.
- ALESIA J HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 60,942 shares for an estimated $16,031,033.
- FREDERICK R WILSON has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $14,548,948.
- PAUL GREWAL (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 69 sales selling 49,988 shares for an estimated $13,327,777.
- JENNIFER N. JONES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 17,323 shares for an estimated $5,497,007.
$COIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 586 institutional investors add shares of $COIN stock to their portfolio, and 393 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 3,470,318 shares (+112.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $861,679,959
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 1,407,476 shares (+4604.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $349,476,290
- SOZO VENTURES GP II, L.P. removed 1,085,040 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $269,415,432
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 1,073,957 shares (-52.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $266,663,523
- FMR LLC added 1,023,617 shares (+15.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $254,164,101
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 871,808 shares (+165.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $216,469,926
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 759,719 shares (+881.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,638,227
$COIN Government Contracts
We have seen $6,978,346 of award payments to $COIN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- AFD: CRYPTOCURRENCY MANAGED SERVICES - CLASS 1 BASE YEAR POP JULY 1, 2024 TO JUNE 30, 32025: $6,978,346
$COIN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $COIN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.
$COIN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COIN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025
