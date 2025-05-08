$COIN stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$COIN stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,042,817,824 of trading volume.

$COIN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $COIN:

$COIN insiders have traded $COIN stock on the open market 346 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 346 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN ARMSTRONG (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 97 sales selling 1,650,000 shares for an estimated $487,991,840 .

. EMILIE CHOI (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 350,980 shares for an estimated $112,038,709 .

. FREDERICK ERNEST III EHRSAM has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 177,724 shares for an estimated $53,901,980 .

. LAWRENCE J BROCK (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 54,989 shares for an estimated $17,508,091 .

. ALESIA J HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 60,942 shares for an estimated $16,031,033 .

. FREDERICK R WILSON has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $14,548,948 .

. PAUL GREWAL (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 69 sales selling 49,988 shares for an estimated $13,327,777 .

. JENNIFER N. JONES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 17,323 shares for an estimated $5,497,007.

$COIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 586 institutional investors add shares of $COIN stock to their portfolio, and 393 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COIN Government Contracts

We have seen $6,978,346 of award payments to $COIN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$COIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COIN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

$COIN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COIN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025

