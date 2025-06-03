$COIN stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$COIN stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,176,611,772 of trading volume.

$COIN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $COIN:

$COIN insiders have traded $COIN stock on the open market 145 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 145 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN ARMSTRONG (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $73,771,869 .

. FREDERICK ERNEST III EHRSAM has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 219,601 shares for an estimated $63,535,699 .

. EMILIE CHOI (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 134,181 shares for an estimated $46,840,527 .

. ALESIA J HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 60,925 shares for an estimated $15,679,206 .

. PAUL GREWAL (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 35,861 shares for an estimated $8,252,144 .

. JENNIFER N. JONES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 12,472 shares for an estimated $3,845,401 .

. LAWRENCE J BROCK (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,902 shares for an estimated $1,585,608.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 572 institutional investors add shares of $COIN stock to their portfolio, and 484 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$COIN Government Contracts

We have seen $6,978,346 of award payments to $COIN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$COIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COIN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COIN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COIN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Monness issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COIN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COIN forecast page.

$COIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COIN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $COIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $346.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $293.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Mark Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $252.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $400.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 An analyst from Monness set a target price of $420.0 on 02/18/2025

You can track data on $COIN on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.