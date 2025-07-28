COIN to Report Q2 Earnings: Will Higher Trading Volume Fuel Growth?

Coinbase Global COIN is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, after market close. This company beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters and matched in one.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.



Trading volume in the second quarter is likely to have improved owing to increased asset volatility and improved crypto asset prices. Crypto trading remains a major revenue driver for COIN. It has been prioritizing crypto utility by investing in infrastructure and foundational platforms.



Increased market share in the U.S. spot and derivatives markets and an expanded product portfolio and international market presence are likely to have added to the upside. The company is likely to have benefited from the acquisition of Deribit, the world’s leading crypto options exchange, in the quarter. This makes Coinbase the leading crypto derivative platform globally by open interest.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total trading volume is pegged at 249 million, indicating an improvement of 10.1% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus estimate for total volume - Consumer is pegged at 46.1 million, suggesting a 25% increase from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for total volume - Institution is pegged at 203 million, indicating a surge of 7.4% from the year-ago reported number.



Transaction revenues are likely to have benefited from higher fees for Consumer and Institutional. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for transaction revenues is pegged at $759 billion, indicating an increase of 23% from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for transaction revenues - Consumer is pegged at $647 million. The consensus estimate for transaction revenues - Institutional is pegged at $54 million.



Revenues are likely to have benefited from market share gains in U.S. spot and derivatives trading, along with increased volumes in custody, staking and USDC assets, as well as growth in Coinbase One subscriptions.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Coinbase this time around. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), which increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Coinbase’s Earnings ESP is +12.05%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Coinbase Global, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Coinbase Global, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Coinbase Global, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Coinbase currently has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Euronet Worldwide EEFT has an Earnings ESP of +2.53% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.63 per share, indicating an increase of 16.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



EEFT’s earnings beat estimates in only one of the last four quarters, met in two and missed in one.



Houlihan Lokey HLI has an Earnings ESP of +0.99% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.69, indicating a surge of 38.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



HLI’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing in one.



Inter & Co. Inc. INTR has an Earnings ESP of +5.41% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 12 cents per share, indicating an increase of 33% from the year-ago reported figure.



INTR’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, met in one and missed in one.

