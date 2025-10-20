COIN Investing in CoinDCX: Part of International Expansion Strategy?

Coinbase Global COIN recently announced its investment in CoinDCX, part of its international expansion strategy. CoinDCX is a leading crypto exchange in India and the Middle East. Coinbase believes “India and the Middle East are becoming top regions for crypto growth thanks to high adoption, supportive regulation, and economic potential,” and thus this strategic step to expand its presence in these regions bodes well. Per Reuters, COIN will invest $2.45 billion in India.



Management stated, “This investment underscores the potential we see in these regions. With over 1.4 billion people, growing tech adoption, and over 100 million crypto owners, India and the Middle East are set to play a big role in the future of crypto.”



COIN’s international operations are spread across Australia, Brazil, Kenya, the European Union, India, Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, among others. As part of its international expansion strategy, this January, COIN obtained Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration from Argentina's National Securities Commission. The crypto leader can now operate legally in Argentina.



Coinbase’s international expansion underscores its efforts to diversify revenues, and lower dependence on U.S. operations. Revenues from international operations contributed 16.8% to total revenues in 2024, up 450 basis points from the 2023 level and increased nearly threefold year over year. However, revenues from U.S. operations constitute the majority of its top line.

What About COIN’s Peers?

Circle Internet Group’s CRCL international expansion strengthened its position as a global fintech powerhouse. By expanding its footprint across Europe, Asia and Latin America, Circle has gained stronger access to regulated digital markets. By accelerating global USDC adoption, Circle positions itself for sustained growth and leadership in the rapidly evolving digital financial ecosystem.



Robinhood Markets’ HOOD international expansion enables it to tap into rising global retail investing demand. By establishing operations in the U.K. and Asia, Robinhood broadens revenue streams and reduces reliance on U.S. markets. With strategic acquisitions and regional hubs, Robinhood is well-positioned for sustained growth and a stronger presence in the global fintech landscape.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have gained 57.3% year to date, outperforming the industry.



COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 53.42, above the industry average of 23.62. It carries a Value Score of F.



Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s third-quarter and fourth-quarter 2025 EPS witnessed 1 cent northward movement over the past seven days. The consensus estimate for full-year 2025 witnessed no movement in last seven days but the same for 2026 has moved 0.8% north in the same time frame.



The consensus estimates for COIN’s 2025 and 2026 revenues indicate year-over-year increases. However, the consensus estimate for COIN’s 2025 and 2025 EPS indicates a decline.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

