COIN Broadens Reach With Europe Futures: Is it Making a Global Push?

In a recent strategic initiative, Coinbase Global COIN launched regulated futures contracts in Europe. Users in 26 European countries, including Germany, France, and the Netherlands, can now have access to regulated crypto futures, indices futures such as the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures, and perpetual-style futures. Users will be able to trade a variety of crypto contracts, from Bitcoin to Solana, and equity-indices contracts through Coinbase Advanced.



This initiative also marks COIN’s strategy to expand globally. As part of its international expansion, COIN had obtained Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration from Argentina's National Securities Commission, commenced operations in India and launched Coinbase Business in Singapore.



Last month, Coinbase also rolled out stock and ETF trading for users across the United States, significantly expanding its total addressable market beyond digital assets and improving its competitive position against diversified fintech brokerages.



These developments align with Coinbase’s broader ambition to become the industry’s premier “everything exchange.” Through a combination of new product launches, market expansion and both organic and inorganic growth initiatives, the company continues to accelerate trading activity and diversify revenue streams, further solidifying its role as a comprehensive global trading platform.



As global digital asset adoption accelerates, Coinbase’s strong brand, deep liquidity and regulatory alignment position it to capture growing retail and institutional demand, supporting long-term revenue and earnings growth.

What About Its Peers?

Robinhood Markets HOOD stays focused on accelerating growth through rapid product innovation and global expansion. Robinhood has been engaging in opportunistic acquisitions to deepen its footprint and expand its product reach within the United States and globally. Robinhood also noted that AI features and fast rollouts are increasing engagement, premium monetization and retention, while stronger tools attract both retail and advanced traders.



Interactive Brokers IBKR continues to explore growth opportunities in the emerging markets of Taiwan, Mexico and India. Given the rapid growth of its European business, Interactive Brokers has substantially expanded its operations there. Interactive Brokers has been undertaking several measures to enhance its global presence.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have lost 13.1% year to date, outperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 60.97, significantly above the industry average of 9.82. It carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s first-quarter 2026 and second-quarter 2026 EPS has moved down 64.7% and 59.5%, respectively, in the past 30 days. The same for full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved down 47.4% and 39.5%, respectively, in the past 30 days.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for COIN’s 2026 revenues and earnings indicates year-over-year decreases. Nonetheless, the consensus estimate for 2027 revenues and earnings indicates year-over-year increases.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



