COIN Broadens Reach Beyond Crypto Trading to Be "Everything Exchange"

Coinbase Global COIN is rapidly evolving from a cryptocurrency exchange into a full-stack global financial marketplace—an “everything exchange” that spans crypto, equities, derivatives, payments, and AI-native financial infrastructure. Recent product launches highlight its ambition to become the default onchain brokerage layer for the Internet economy.



A key milestone in this regard is the introduction of 1:1 backed tokenized U.S. equities for non-U.S. investors. These assets enable 24/7 trading, fractional ownership, near-instant settlement, and dividend participation, effectively bringing traditional capital markets onto blockchain rails. This significantly expands Coinbase’s addressable market beyond crypto into global equities and tokenized real-world assets.



Coinbase is also positioning itself at the forefront of AI-driven commerce through “Coinbase for Agents,” a platform that enables AI agents to transact, hold assets, and participate in onchain economic activity. As autonomous agents become increasingly important economic actors, Coinbase could emerge as the financial infrastructure powering machine-to-machine payments and trading.



The company has further expanded its capital markets offering with the launch of pre-IPO trading, beginning with the SpaceX Perpetual Future, providing eligible non-U.S. users with exposure to private companies before public listings. In addition, Coinbase recently introduced crypto derivatives for U.S. customers, strengthening its presence in one of the largest and most liquid segments of global trading.



Supported by improving regulatory clarity, growing adoption of stablecoins as payment infrastructure, rising demand for tokenized real-world assets and increasing institutional use of blockchain-based settlement systems, Coinbase is well-positioned to execute its strategic initiatives, deepen its competitive moat, and reinforce its leadership in the evolving digital financial ecosystem.

What About Its Peers?

Robinhood Markets HOOD stays focused on accelerating growth through rapid product innovation and global expansion. Robinhood has been engaging in opportunistic acquisitions to deepen its footprint and expand its product reach within the United States and globally. Robinhood also noted that AI features and fast rollouts are increasing engagement, premium monetization and retention, while stronger tools attract both retail and advanced traders.



Interactive Brokers IBKR continues to explore growth opportunities in the emerging markets of Taiwan, Mexico and India. Given the rapid growth of its European business, Interactive Brokers has substantially expanded its operations there. Interactive Brokers has been undertaking several measures to enhance its global presence.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have lost 25.1% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 52.11, significantly above the industry average of 10.23.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s second-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has moved south in the last 30 days while the same for the third quarter has moved north in the same time frame. The consensus estimate for full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved north in the last 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for COIN’s 2026 revenues and earnings indicates year-over-year decreases. Nonetheless, the consensus estimate for 2027 revenues and earnings indicates an increase.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.