COIN Bets on Perpetual Futures Growth Opportunity With Gold & Silver

Coinbase Global COIN has expanded its crypto derivatives platform by launching gold (GOLD-PERP) and silver (SILVER-PERP) perpetual futures for eligible non-U.S. traders. The move reflects Coinbase’s broader ambition of building an “everything exchange,” where digital assets, commodities, equities, and derivatives trade seamlessly on a unified, always-on infrastructure.



The launch also represents another strategic step toward diversifying Coinbase’s revenue base beyond traditional crypto spot trading, which has historically been closely tied to Bitcoin price cycles and market volatility. By introducing precious metals into its derivatives ecosystem, Coinbase is bridging traditional finance with digital asset infrastructure while tapping into two of the world’s most liquid and widely recognized store-of-value assets.



Gold alone represents a market worth more than $13 trillion, while silver accounts for nearly $1.4 trillion, significantly expanding Coinbase’s total addressable market. At the same time, perpetual futures continue to emerge as one of the fastest-growing segments within crypto derivatives trading. Through broader product offerings in perpetuals, Coinbase is positioning itself to capitalize on rising global demand and strengthen its long-term growth opportunities.



These developments align with Coinbase’s broader ambition to become the industry’s premier “everything exchange.” Through a combination of new product launches, market expansion and both organic and inorganic growth initiatives, the company continues to accelerate trading activity and diversify revenue streams, further solidifying its role as a comprehensive global trading platform.

What About Its Peers?

Robinhood Markets HOOD stays focused on accelerating growth through rapid product innovation and global expansion. Robinhood has been engaging in opportunistic acquisitions to deepen its footprint and expand its product reach within the United States and globally. Robinhood also noted that AI features and fast rollouts are increasing engagement, premium monetization and retention, while stronger tools attract both retail and advanced traders.



Interactive Brokers IBKR continues to explore growth opportunities in the emerging markets of Taiwan, Mexico and India. Given the rapid growth of its European business, Interactive Brokers has substantially expanded its operations there. Interactive Brokers has been undertaking several measures to enhance its global presence.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have lost 16.2% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the industry.



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COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 62.15, significantly above the industry average of 21.02. It carries a Value Score of F.



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Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s second-quarter 2026 and third-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has witnessed no movement in the last seven days. While the consensus estimate for full-year 2026 EPS moved up in the last seven days, the same for 2027 EPS moved down in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for COIN’s 2026 revenues and earnings indicates year-over-year decreases. Nonetheless, the consensus estimate for 2027 revenues and earnings indicates an increase.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.