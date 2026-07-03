Cohu's CFO Sold 13,000 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

CFO Jeffrey Jones sold 13,000 shares for a total value of approximately $609,000 on May 22, 2026.

This transaction represented 3.64% of Jones' direct holdings at the time of sale.

All shares were disposed of from direct ownership, with no indirect or derivative entity involvement.

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Jeffrey D. Jones, Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU), reported the sale of 13,000 shares of Common Stock in an open-market transaction on May 22, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 13,000 Transaction value ~$609,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 343,792 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$16.0 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($46.84); post-transaction value based on position holdings and the reported transaction date price.

Key questions

How does the transaction compare to Jones' prior open-market sales?

This 13,000-share sale is the largest of Jones' two open-market dispositions over the past three years, with the previous transaction involving 10,000 shares, reflecting a consistent pattern of periodic sales as direct holdings allow.

This 13,000-share sale is the largest of Jones' two open-market dispositions over the past three years, with the previous transaction involving 10,000 shares, reflecting a consistent pattern of periodic sales as direct holdings allow. What is the impact on Jones' ownership and remaining capacity?

The sale reduced Jones' direct stake by 3.64%, leaving a substantial direct holding of 343,792 shares; as of May 22, 2026, this represents approximately $16.0 million in market value, maintaining meaningful exposure to Cohu equity.

The sale reduced Jones' direct stake by 3.64%, leaving a substantial direct holding of 343,792 shares; as of May 22, 2026, this represents approximately $16.0 million in market value, maintaining meaningful exposure to Cohu equity. Was there any indirect or derivative participation in this transaction?

No; the filing shows exclusively direct shares sold, with no activity reported through indirect entities, trusts, or derivative securities.

No; the filing shows exclusively direct shares sold, with no activity reported through indirect entities, trusts, or derivative securities. How does this transaction align with Cohu's current market context?

The disposition occurred after a 169.3% one-year total return in Cohu shares (as of May 22, 2026), allowing Jones to realize liquidity from a portion of his direct equity position while retaining the majority of his holdings for continued alignment with shareholders.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 22, 2026) $46.53 Market capitalization $2.49 billion Revenue (TTM) $481.28 million 1-year price change 169.3%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 22, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Cohu offers semiconductor test equipment, inspection handlers, MEMS test modules, test contactors, thermal subsystems, and data analytics software for global semiconductor and electronics manufacturers.

It generates revenue primarily through the sale of automated test equipment, interface products, spares, kits, and post-sale services including warranties, training, and consulting.

The company serves semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, as well as test subcontractors, with a global footprint across the U.S., China, Taiwan, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Cohu is a leading provider of semiconductor test and inspection equipment, supporting manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. The company leverages a diversified product portfolio and specialized software solutions to address complex testing requirements across the semiconductor value chain.

With a global customer base and nearly 3,000 employees, Cohu combines scale and technical expertise to maintain a competitive position in the semiconductor equipment industry.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 22 sale of Cohu stock by the company’s CFO Jeffrey Jones came at a time when shares were rising. The stock would eventually reach a multi-year high of $74.60 on June 30, but Jones has not sold additional shares as of July 1.

His disposition makes sense given Cohu’s impressive share price increase. The sale accounted for less than 4% of his total direct holdings, which indicates he wasn’t rushing to dump his stake.

Jones retained over 340,000 shares after the transaction. This suggests he has confidence that the stock will continue to deliver future returns. Given these factors, Jones’ sale does not appear to be a cause for investor concern.

Cohu stock has been on an incredible run thanks to increased customer demand as a result of the artificial intelligence sector. The company announced it had received multiple orders totaling $5 million on May 12. Cohu produced revenue of $125.1 million in its fiscal first quarter ended March 28, which was a strong increase from the prior year’s $96.8 million.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.