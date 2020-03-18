Cohu Withdraws Q1 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Cohu Inc. (COHU) reported that it has withdrawn its first quarter 2020 financial guidance due to the heightened uncertainly relating to the potential impacts of COVID-19 on the company's business operations.

Cohu said it continues to take measures to first safeguard our employees, strive to maintain business continuity, and as always, will comply with local government regulations. The situation is rapidly evolving, and we expect to provide an update on the impact of COVID-19 to our business during our next earnings call.

