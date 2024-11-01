News & Insights

COHU

Cohu upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig-Hallum

November 01, 2024

Craig-Hallum upgraded Cohu (COHU) to Buy from Hold with a $30 price target Following multiple years of challenges, Cohu is finally seeing signs of an improving market environment with bookings increasing sequentially across all of its end markets except consumer, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm is encouraged with the company’s improving fundamental outlook despite lowering its 2025 expectations to a more conservative level.

