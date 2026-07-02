COHU Stock Outlook Hinges on AI Growth and Profit Recovery

Cohu, Inc. COHU is drawing more attention as AI infrastructure spending raises the need for advanced semiconductor test, inspection and thermal-control equipment.

The investment case now rests on whether Cohu can convert its AI, high-performance computing and HBM opportunities into durable revenue growth while repairing profitability.

How Cohu Makes Money Today

Cohu supplies semiconductor test and inspection equipment, software analytics, interface products, spares and services that help chipmakers improve yield and productivity.

Its business is split between systems revenue and recurring revenue. In 2025, semiconductor test and inspection systems accounted for 40% of net sales, while recurring revenues made up 60%.

That recurring base includes interface products, software, spares and services. It gives Cohu a steadier revenue stream than equipment orders alone, which remain tied to customer capital-spending cycles.

Cohu serves IDMs, OSATs and fabless chip companies across automotive, industrial, mobile, consumer, HPC and AI applications.

Cohu, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cohu, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cohu, Inc. Quote

COHU Finds a New AI Growth Lane

The biggest change in Cohu’s story is its growing exposure to AI processors and high-performance computing. Management now sees an HPC opportunity pipeline of about $750 million, including roughly $650 million in test handlers and $100 million in HBM inspection.

The opportunity is tied to higher chip complexity. AI accelerators, GPUs and xPUs generate intense heat, making precise thermal control during testing more important for yield, performance validation and reliability.

Cohu expects $80 million to $100 million in HPC-related revenues in 2026. The Eclipse handler platform, supported by active thermal control, is central to that push.

Teradyne TER is a relevant peer because it designs and manufactures automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics products. KLA Corporation KLAC also frames the competitive backdrop, given its role in process control, inspection, metrology and yield-management systems.

Cohu Sees HBM Demand Add Another Catalyst

HBM inspection gives Cohu another AI-linked growth channel. The company’s Neon inspection platform supports demand tied to AI workloads and advanced memory requirements.

Cohu expects HBM-related revenue to rise about 80% year over year to roughly $20 million in 2026. Repeat orders from major customers support the view that the platform is gaining traction.

The company is also investing for next-generation HBM requirements. That matters because HBM3, HBM4 and future memory architectures require tighter inspection and metrology as performance and package complexity rise.

Why COHU Still Carries Real Risk

The bullish case is not without limits. Much of Cohu’s AI and HPC pipeline remains in qualification or early engagement, so customer traction has not fully translated into booked, recurring revenue.

The company also operates in a cyclical semiconductor equipment market. Demand can shift quickly with utilization rates, customer inventory cycles and capital spending.

Competition remains another risk. Larger rivals have deeper scale, broader customer reach and significant R&D budgets.

Profitability is also still a work in progress. Cohu reported a GAAP loss in the first quarter of 2026, while operating expenses rose as the company increased spending to support HPC opportunities.

What COHU Signals Say Right Now

The bottom line is that Cohu’s business momentum is improving, but the stock still carries a mixed fundamental profile. AI processor testing, HBM inspection and recurring revenue provide credible growth levers, while execution risk and weak profitability keep the outlook balanced.

COHU currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which points to a favorable short-term earnings-estimate setup. That supports investor interest in the stock over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

However, the Zacks Style Scores are less clean. COHU has a VGM Score of F, with a Value Score of F, Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of F.

The Growth Score of B highlights better growth characteristics, but the weak Value, Momentum and VGM readings suggest the stock does not yet offer an all-around attractive profile across those style categories. For now, COHU looks like a recovery-and-AI growth story that still needs stronger profitability follow-through.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cohu, Inc. (COHU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.